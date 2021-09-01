Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

Aug. 31

12:58 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 5500 block of N. Ind. 3. Greensburg Fire Department also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Aug. 30

1:36 p.m.: Aaron Wesley Quinton, 32, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:17 p.m.: John Scott Jones, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

Aug. 31

8:06 a.m.: Robyn R. Keillor, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, disorderly conduct, and intimidation.

1:55 p.m.: Dana Renee Johnson, 35, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:23 p.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 63, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.

Sept. 1

3:09 a.m.: James Harold Barger, 34, Edinburgh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Aug. 24

9:25 a.m.: Steven K. Dennison, 32, Cedar Grove, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:42 a.m.: Dalton C. Beard, 22, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated as well as an unspecified writ of attachment.

1:55 p.m.: Rachael L. Fisher, 50, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

2:10 p.m.: Autumn M. Bills, 32, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Aug. 26

3 p.m.: David N. Bennett, 30, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

7:10 p.m.: Virginia M. Pennington, 51, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Aug. 27

10:30 a.m.: David R. Baldrick, 40, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:13 p.m.: Andrew M. Welke, 47, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:40 p.m.: Deanna L. Buis Jenkins, 46, West Harrison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:40 p.m.: Daniel R. Massey, 41, Lawrencburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

3:35 p.m.: Brandon A. Peters, 41, Vallonia, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

6:04 p.m.: Dale M. Maxie, 44, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and resisting.

Aug. 29

4:25 p.m.: Ryan L. Chester, 28, Selma, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

4:25 p.m.: Christopher D. Southwick, 31, Marion, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Aug. 30

12:43 p.m.: Christopher Dean Wayman, 31, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.

4:08 p.m.: Clayton Wade Hamby, 20, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:18 p.m.: John Edward Smith, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.

9:01 p.m.: William Matthew Todd, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and criminal confinement.

11:09 p.m.: Scott Thomas Vawter, 59, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

Aug. 31

9:38 a.m.: Sharon E. Saffell, 51, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of trafficking with an inmate, possession of meth, and theft/receiving stolen property.

2:58 p.m.: Trevor Douglas Kelley, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, and neglect of a dependant.

8:33 p.m.: Christopher Lee Harris, 45, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and dealing meth.

