Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Aug. 31
12:58 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 5500 block of N. Ind. 3. Greensburg Fire Department also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 30
1:36 p.m.: Aaron Wesley Quinton, 32, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:17 p.m.: John Scott Jones, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
Aug. 31
8:06 a.m.: Robyn R. Keillor, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, disorderly conduct, and intimidation.
1:55 p.m.: Dana Renee Johnson, 35, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:23 p.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 63, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
Sept. 1
3:09 a.m.: James Harold Barger, 34, Edinburgh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 24
9:25 a.m.: Steven K. Dennison, 32, Cedar Grove, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:42 a.m.: Dalton C. Beard, 22, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated as well as an unspecified writ of attachment.
1:55 p.m.: Rachael L. Fisher, 50, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
2:10 p.m.: Autumn M. Bills, 32, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Aug. 26
3 p.m.: David N. Bennett, 30, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
7:10 p.m.: Virginia M. Pennington, 51, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 27
10:30 a.m.: David R. Baldrick, 40, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:13 p.m.: Andrew M. Welke, 47, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:40 p.m.: Deanna L. Buis Jenkins, 46, West Harrison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:40 p.m.: Daniel R. Massey, 41, Lawrencburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
3:35 p.m.: Brandon A. Peters, 41, Vallonia, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
6:04 p.m.: Dale M. Maxie, 44, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and resisting.
Aug. 29
4:25 p.m.: Ryan L. Chester, 28, Selma, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
4:25 p.m.: Christopher D. Southwick, 31, Marion, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 30
12:43 p.m.: Christopher Dean Wayman, 31, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
4:08 p.m.: Clayton Wade Hamby, 20, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:18 p.m.: John Edward Smith, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
9:01 p.m.: William Matthew Todd, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and criminal confinement.
11:09 p.m.: Scott Thomas Vawter, 59, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
Aug. 31
9:38 a.m.: Sharon E. Saffell, 51, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of trafficking with an inmate, possession of meth, and theft/receiving stolen property.
2:58 p.m.: Trevor Douglas Kelley, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, and neglect of a dependant.
8:33 p.m.: Christopher Lee Harris, 45, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and dealing meth.
