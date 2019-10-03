Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Oct. 2
10:08 a.m.: Donald Mervin Gambrel, 33, Seymour, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
1:31 p.m.: Measha Dashanik Onyea Wilburn, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
5:19 p.m.: Troy James Pierce, 27, Sunman, was arrested at CR 80 NE. and 225 E. on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Incidents
Oct. 2
1:19 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.
1:40 p.m.: Domestic reported on the Charles Buell Walking Trail.
4:05 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 8200 block of E. CR 300 N.
6:07 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 7800 block of W. CR 350 N.
Oct. 3
12:09 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 2
6:16 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.
7:14 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of W. First Street.
8:55 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of N. Ireland Street.
11:29 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Washington Street.
1:40 p.m.: Domestic reported on the Charles Buell Walking Trail.
1:43 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.
2:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Lincoln and Ind. 3.
11:35 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of W. Second Street.
Oct. 3
12:09 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.