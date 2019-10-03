Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Oct. 2

10:08 a.m.: Donald Mervin Gambrel, 33, Seymour, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

1:31 p.m.: Measha Dashanik Onyea Wilburn, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

5:19 p.m.: Troy James Pierce, 27, Sunman, was arrested at CR 80 NE. and 225 E. on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Incidents

Oct. 2

1:19 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.

1:40 p.m.: Domestic reported on the Charles Buell Walking Trail.

4:05 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 8200 block of E. CR 300 N.

6:07 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 7800 block of W. CR 350 N.

Oct. 3

12:09 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.

Greensburg Police Department

Oct. 2

6:16 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.

7:14 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of W. First Street.

8:55 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of N. Ireland Street.

11:29 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Washington Street.

1:40 p.m.: Domestic reported on the Charles Buell Walking Trail.

1:43 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.

2:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Lincoln and Ind. 3.

11:35 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of W. Second Street.

Oct. 3

12:09 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.

Tags

Recommended for you