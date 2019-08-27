Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Aug. 26
6:54 a.m.: Doneida Simmons, 49, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of E. Washington Street on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
12:20 p.m.: Troy James Pierce, 27, Sunman, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
10:22 p.m.: Thomas William Wright, 38, Greenwood, was arrested at First and Ireland on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 27
12:11 a.m.: Misty ML Hughes Smith, 43, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of meth.
Incidents
Aug. 24
2:57 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
8:40 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1200 block of N. Carver Street.
Aug. 25
11:06 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of NW Santee Drive.
1:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
3:44 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2400 block of W.CR 850 S.
3:44 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 850 E.
Aug. 26
6:41 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 950 E. and 300 N.
10:38 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 85 N.
12:59 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 23
5:40 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of S. Ireland Street.
5:44 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.
10:29 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
Aug. 24
12:08 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.
2:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.
8:40 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1200 block of N. Carver Street.
Aug. 25
12:38 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of N. Franklin Street.
4:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
Aug. 26
11:02 a.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Fifth Street.
12:59 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.
3:13 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.
Aug. 27
12:11 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Ind. 3
4:34 a.m.: Public indecency reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Clarksburg Fire
Aug. 26
6:41 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 950 E. and 300 N.
10:19 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at CR 440 N. and 880 E.
Greensburg Fire
Aug. 26
12:59 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.
4:47 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.