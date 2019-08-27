Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Aug. 26

6:54 a.m.: Doneida Simmons, 49, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of E. Washington Street on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

12:20 p.m.: Troy James Pierce, 27, Sunman, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

10:22 p.m.: Thomas William Wright, 38, Greenwood, was arrested at First and Ireland on an unspecified warrant.

Aug. 27

12:11 a.m.: Misty ML Hughes Smith, 43, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of meth.

Incidents

Aug. 24

2:57 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

8:40 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1200 block of N. Carver Street.

Aug. 25

11:06 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of NW Santee Drive.

1:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

3:44 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2400 block of W.CR 850 S.

3:44 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 850 E.

Aug. 26

6:41 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 950 E. and 300 N.

10:38 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 85 N.

12:59 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 23

5:40 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of S. Ireland Street.

5:44 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.

10:29 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.

Aug. 24

12:08 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.

2:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.

8:40 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1200 block of N. Carver Street.

Aug. 25

12:38 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 400 block of N. Franklin Street.

4:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

Aug. 26

11:02 a.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Fifth Street.

12:59 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.

3:13 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.

Aug. 27

12:11 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and Ind. 3

4:34 a.m.: Public indecency reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Clarksburg Fire

Aug. 26

6:41 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 950 E. and 300 N.

10:19 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at CR 440 N. and 880 E.

Greensburg Fire

Aug. 26

12:59 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.

4:47 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.

