Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
Jan. 12
9:46 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 5672 Ind. 244, Rush County.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 11
8:44 a.m.: Crystal R. Coblentz, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
2:51 p.m.: Kara Rose Brand, 20, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
3:59 p.m.: Branden A. Brownfield, 31, Florence, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of racketeering.
3:59 p.m.: Jeremy D. Frizzell, 31, Covington, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of racketeering.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 13
1:03 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1176 S. 60 SW, Greensburg.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Jan. 9
5:39 p.m.: Sheila Klein, 71, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Jan. 10
10:50 a.m.: Krystal Amara Hewson, 41, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Noon: Walker Lee Rogers, 27, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, harassment, invasion of privacy, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery against a family member less than 14 years old, criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependant child, interfering with reporting a crime, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
1:15 p.m.: Charles Zachary Hughes Ramsey, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sex offender violation of a lifetime parole involving contact with a child.
1:42 p.m.: Dakota Cameron Simpson, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, and possession of meth.
5:34 p.m.: Katy Stanton, 63, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and public intoxication.
Jan. 11
10:59 a.m.: Douglas Ray Brown, 56, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
1:54 p.m.: George Andrew McKenney, 45, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Jan. 12
3:04 a.m.: Emily Saidyleigh, 18, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
8:45 a.m.: Katie McKenney, 37, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic, operating with a controlled substance in body, and probation violation.
10:45 a.m.: Rebecca Lynn Lewis, 39, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
11:43 a.m.: Brian Keith Hall, 56, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of child molesting.
9:15 p.m.: Loni Ann Wright, 40, Belton, Missouri, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
9:19 p.m.: Daniel McMillan, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Jan. 13
11:45 a.m.: Teresa Ann Ferry, 60, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
