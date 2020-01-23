Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Jan. 22
11:46 a.m.: Ryan W. Bales, 36, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:12 p.m.: Tasi Michelle Shaw, 38, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of N. East Street on an unspecified warrant.
10:52 p.m.: William Joseph Zapfe, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 3500 block of S. CR 60 SW. on two unspecified warrants.
Incidents
Jan. 22
8:51 a.m.: Road closure reported on CR 800 E. between CR 550 and 640 N.
9:01 a.m.: Road closure reported on CR 100 W. between CR 1080 and 1100 S.
10:06 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of E. CR 650 S.
7:12 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 46 and CR 500 E.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 22
6:09 a.m.: Disturbance reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 650 N.
10:28 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of E. Mobley Drive.
3:27 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street.
4:48 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of E. Fourth Street.
6:21 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1400 block of W. Rebecca Parkway.
8:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
Westport Marshal
Jan. 22
11:52 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Jan. 22
10:06 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of E. CR 650 S. The Letts and Millhousen fire departments also were dispatched to the scene.
