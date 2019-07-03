Decatur Count Sherriff’s Department Arrests
July 1
Erica Johnson, 31, Indianapolis, was arrested on an alleged probation violation.
Steffanie Ballard, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on warrant.
Timothy Doyen, 47, Flat Rock, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Decatur County Sherriff’s Department Incidents
July 1
6:59 a.m.: Report of a vehicle crash in the 10500 block of W. County Road 100 South
3:19 p.m.: Report of a suspicious person/vehicle in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane
5:21 p.m.: Report of a vehicle crash in the 900 block of E. State Road 46
8:30 p.m.: Report of a suspicious person/vehicle on State Road 46/200 West
July 2
3:59 a.m.: Report of a suspicious person/vehicle in the 200 block of E. Main Street
4:36 a.m.: Report of vehicle crash with injury in the 2800 block of N. State Road 3
Greensburg Police Department Incidents
July 1
7:54 a.m.: Report of vehicle crash with injury on Lincoln/Central
8:39 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 1100 block of E. Main Street
9:21 a.m.: Report of theft in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street
12:49 p.m.: Report of trespassing in the 300 block of S. East Street
5:23 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue
6:39 p.m.: Report of criminal mischief in the 1600 block of W. Meyer Lane.
July 2
4:36 a.m.: Report of vehicle crash with injury in the 2800 block of N. State Road 3
Decatur County EMS Incidents
July 1
July 2
Burney Fire Department Incidents
July 1
Greensburg Fire Department Incidents
July 1
July 2
