Decatur Count Sherriff’s Department Arrests

July 1

Erica Johnson, 31, Indianapolis, was arrested on an alleged probation violation.

Steffanie Ballard, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on warrant.

Timothy Doyen, 47, Flat Rock, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

Decatur County Sherriff’s Department Incidents

July 1

6:59 a.m.: Report of a vehicle crash in the 10500 block of W. County Road 100 South

3:19 p.m.: Report of a suspicious person/vehicle in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane

5:21 p.m.: Report of a vehicle crash in the 900 block of E. State Road 46

8:30 p.m.: Report of a suspicious person/vehicle on State Road 46/200 West

July 2

3:59 a.m.: Report of a suspicious person/vehicle in the 200 block of E. Main Street

4:36 a.m.: Report of vehicle crash with injury in the 2800 block of N. State Road 3

Greensburg Police Department Incidents

July 1

7:54 a.m.: Report of vehicle crash with injury on Lincoln/Central

8:39 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 1100 block of E. Main Street

9:21 a.m.: Report of theft in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street

12:49 p.m.: Report of trespassing in the 300 block of S. East Street

5:23 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue

6:39 p.m.: Report of criminal mischief in the 1600 block of W. Meyer Lane.

July 2

4:36 a.m.: Report of vehicle crash with injury in the 2800 block of N. State Road 3

Decatur County EMS Incidents

July 1

July 2

Burney Fire Department Incidents

July 1

Greensburg Fire Department Incidents

July 1

July 2

