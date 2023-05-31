Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 28
4:35 p.m.: John R. Yorn Jr., 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and possession of meth.
May 29
6:17 p.m.: Eric Ryan Stuart, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
May 30
11:19 a.m.: Chad Avery Murdock, 32, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, possession of stolen property, and resisting.
6:39 p.m.: Wesley Cheyenne Forston, 24, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of making a false identity statement, invasion of privacy, and driving while suspended with a prior.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
May 24
9:52 p.m.: Jacob A. Pilon, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, theft, and possession of a syringe.
Arrests
May 25
10:32 p.m.: Tonni R. Drake, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
May 26
9:58 p.m.: Brenden R. Suddarth, 42, New Trenton, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Schedule I to V substance.
May 27
4:34 a.m.: Jerry L. Dwiggins, 59, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
May 28
11:57 p.m.: Jeremy D. Foreman, 50, Andersonville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Greensburg Fire
May 28
4:35 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 320 N. Carver Street.
May 29
5:46 a.m.: Injury accident reported at W. Base Road and CR 250 W.
May 30
9:13 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1609 N. Oakmont Avenue.
New Point Fire
May 28
6:10 p.m.: Brush fire reported at S. Ind. 46 and 700 E.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 26
9:46 p.m.: John Edward Downs, 65, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior and operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
May 29
2:19 p.m.: Todd Edward Smith, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and operating without proof of financial responsibility.
4:55 p.m.: Justin Lee Sallee, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
6:25 p.m.: Jeffrey L. Hornaday, 60, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and aggressive driving.
6:38 p.m.: Jennifer Elizabeth Hall, 43, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
St. Paul Fire
May 26
6:42 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 7014 N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg.
Westport Fire
May 27
9:38 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Westport Terrace Apartments, 211 N. Williamson Street.
May 28
2:56 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9935 NJ. 100 E., Jennings County.
May 29
6:46 p.m.: Out of county fire mutual aid reported at 9430 N. 740 E., Jennings County.
