Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 3
12:55 p.m.: Kelli Dale Cravens, 44, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 4
5:47 p.m.: Sadie G. Grace, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicatged/endangerment.
7:35 p.m.: Christina Louise Manthel, 46, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
7:35 p.m.: Diana McQueen, 60, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
8:50 p.m.: Christopher S. Smith, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Dec. 28
2 p.m.: Casey J. Wells, 31, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2 p.m.: Jeremy R. Wells, 38, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of providing a false age on a written form.
2:15 p.m.: Justin H. Yoder, 33, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 29
11:20 a.m.: Kevin R. Hicks, 57, Brookville, was arrested on a non-specified warrant.
6:55 p.m.: Bud Metcalf, 25, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of conversion.
Dec. 30
5 p.m.: David N. Bennett, 31, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 31
5:32 p.m.: Alicia A. Neanover, 40, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:08 p.m.: Joseph W. Rayburn, 32, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery, resisting, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
Jan. 3
12:36 p.m.: Crystal M. Berry, 36, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 4
3:27 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 100 block of W. Main Street. Westport Fire Department was also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 4
3:02 p.m.: Bioncia N. Mitchell, 25, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
3:28 p.m.: Heather Hornberger, 33, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
