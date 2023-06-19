Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
June 16
8:24 p.m.: Brush fire reported near CR 350 E. and Base Road. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.
Arrests June 16
8 a.m.: Omar Fernandez Alvarez, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
June 17
9:48 p.m.: Dalton David Burts, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, obstruction, and possession of meth.
4:57 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported on I-74 at eastbound milemarker 125.
12:13 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at 8301 E. CR 200 S., Greensburg.
4:57 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported.
