Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 16

8:24 p.m.: Brush fire reported near CR 350 E. and Base Road. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.

Arrests June 16

8 a.m.: Omar Fernandez Alvarez, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.

June 17

9:48 p.m.: Dalton David Burts, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, obstruction, and possession of meth.

June 17

4:57 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported on I-74 at eastbound milemarker 125.

June 17

12:13 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at 8301 E. CR 200 S., Greensburg.

June 17

4:57 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you