Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
Jan. 31
7:35 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 210 E. Ind. 46, Hartsville.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 31
10:36 a.m.: Dustin L. Hankins, 19, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:44 a.m.: Deonte Dwight Haymon, 25, Gary, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:45 p.m.: Robert W. Hammond, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
9:18 p.m.; Gary L. Hancock, 40, Chesterfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 25
11 a.m.: Stephanie E. Baum Dickens, 47, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 26
11:50 a.m.: Derek R. Gaddis, 31, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Jan. 28
11:50 a.m.: Allen D. Isaacs, 53, Laurel, was arrested for a sex offender registration violation.
8:32 p.m.: Sean M. Bannon, 25, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Jan. 29
1:45 p.m.: April D. Meckley, 42, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a legend drug or precursor.
Jan. 30
9 a.m.: Garrett P. Pierce, 24, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
9 a.m.: Trevin W. Thalheimer, 31, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of rape, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
1:15 p.m.: Joseph K. Steele, 35, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 31
7:16 p.m.: Lee T. Frazier, 33, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a legend drug or precursor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.