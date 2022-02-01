Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire

Jan. 31

7:35 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 210 E. Ind. 46, Hartsville.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 31

10:36 a.m.: Dustin L. Hankins, 19, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:44 a.m.: Deonte Dwight Haymon, 25, Gary, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:45 p.m.: Robert W. Hammond, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

9:18 p.m.; Gary L. Hancock, 40, Chesterfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 25

11 a.m.: Stephanie E. Baum Dickens, 47, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Jan. 26

11:50 a.m.: Derek R. Gaddis, 31, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.

Jan. 28

11:50 a.m.: Allen D. Isaacs, 53, Laurel, was arrested for a sex offender registration violation.

8:32 p.m.: Sean M. Bannon, 25, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

Jan. 29

1:45 p.m.: April D. Meckley, 42, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of a legend drug or precursor.

Jan. 30

9 a.m.: Garrett P. Pierce, 24, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

9 a.m.: Trevin W. Thalheimer, 31, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of rape, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

1:15 p.m.: Joseph K. Steele, 35, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 31

7:16 p.m.: Lee T. Frazier, 33, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a legend drug or precursor.

