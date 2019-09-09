Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Sept. 7

4:46 p.m.: Larry E. Furlow, 36, Greensburg, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Carver on preliminary charges of battery, resisting law enforcement, escape, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and for a warrant alleging failure to appear.

9:49 p.m.: Victor V. Tchijikov, 49, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 137 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

9:55 p.m.: Stephanie Faye Lark, 21, Hope, was arrested n the 200 block of W. Main Street on an unspecified warrant.

11:37 p.m.: Nancy Vicki Reale, 40, St. Paul, was arrested on Ind. 46 at CR 280 W. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/felony.

Sept. 8

1:02 a.m.: Dakota Moon Smith, 20, Camby, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of minor in possession/consumption of alcohol and operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

Sept. 7

9:39 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.

10:39 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of S. West Street, Westport.

4:46 p.m.: Resisting reported at Ind. 3 and Carver.

Sept. 8

2:40 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1200 block of N. CR 500 W.

11:32 a.m.: Fight reported at Carver and Ridgecrest.

5:08 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.

6:55 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane.

7:10 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 6500 block of N. CR 690 E.

7:10 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 310 N.

7:32 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at easbound MM 128.

11:29 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2400 block of E. CR 820 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 7

8:01 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 700 block of W. 14th Street.

9:39 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.

1:27 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.

2:04 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.

11:38 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street.

Sept. 8

1:02 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

11:32 a.m.: Fight reported at Carver and Ridgecrest.

11:34 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.

1:58 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

2:53 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.

3:58 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.

5:08 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln Street.

7:08 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

10:31 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.

10:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported at First and Franklin.

Sept. 9

4:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Patriot and Constitution.

Westport Marshal

Sept. 8

5:08 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.

Burney Fire Department

Sept. 7

7:32 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 100 N.

Clarksburg Fire Department

Sept. 8

2:17 a.m.: Mutual aid requested at Stipps Hill and Davison Road, Batesville.

Greensburg Fire Department

Sept. 7

9:10 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of E. Robin Court.

Sept. 8

7:32 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 128. St. Paul Fire Department also dispatched.

