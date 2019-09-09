Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Sept. 7
4:46 p.m.: Larry E. Furlow, 36, Greensburg, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Carver on preliminary charges of battery, resisting law enforcement, escape, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and for a warrant alleging failure to appear.
9:49 p.m.: Victor V. Tchijikov, 49, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 137 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
9:55 p.m.: Stephanie Faye Lark, 21, Hope, was arrested n the 200 block of W. Main Street on an unspecified warrant.
11:37 p.m.: Nancy Vicki Reale, 40, St. Paul, was arrested on Ind. 46 at CR 280 W. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/felony.
Sept. 8
1:02 a.m.: Dakota Moon Smith, 20, Camby, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of minor in possession/consumption of alcohol and operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
Sept. 7
9:39 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
10:39 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of S. West Street, Westport.
4:46 p.m.: Resisting reported at Ind. 3 and Carver.
Sept. 8
2:40 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1200 block of N. CR 500 W.
11:32 a.m.: Fight reported at Carver and Ridgecrest.
5:08 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
6:55 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane.
7:10 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 6500 block of N. CR 690 E.
7:10 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 4300 block of W. CR 310 N.
7:32 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at easbound MM 128.
11:29 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2400 block of E. CR 820 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 7
8:01 a.m.: Park violation reported in the 700 block of W. 14th Street.
9:39 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
1:27 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
2:04 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.
11:38 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street.
Sept. 8
1:02 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
11:32 a.m.: Fight reported at Carver and Ridgecrest.
11:34 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.
1:58 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
2:53 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.
3:58 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.
5:08 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln Street.
7:08 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
10:31 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
10:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported at First and Franklin.
Sept. 9
4:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Patriot and Constitution.
Westport Marshal
Sept. 8
5:08 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.
Burney Fire Department
Sept. 7
7:32 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 100 N.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Sept. 8
2:17 a.m.: Mutual aid requested at Stipps Hill and Davison Road, Batesville.
Greensburg Fire Department
Sept. 7
9:10 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of E. Robin Court.
Sept. 8
7:32 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 128. St. Paul Fire Department also dispatched.
