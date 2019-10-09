Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Oct. 8
11:34 a.m.: Skylar Clifford-Evan Kunkel, 28, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
5:56 p.m.: Kyle Ray Kilgore, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive on preliminary charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Oct. 9
1 a.m.: Ronald Howard Balser, 56, New Point, was arrested in the 8000 block of E. CR 200 S. on a preliminary charge of child molesting.
Incidents
Oct. 8
5:15 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
8 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 6600 block of S. CR 700 W.
10:13 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 5400 block of N. Old Michigan Road, Osgood.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 8
3:57 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 132.
5:15 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
5:55 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
9:45 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported from Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
Oct. 9
Midnight: Drug investigation reported at Lincoln and Tenth.
3:04 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Oct. 8
11:04 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 7400 block of N. CR 400 W., Austin.
Adams Fire Department
Oct. 8
8 p.m.: 8 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 6600 block of S. CR 700 W. The Burney, Clarksburg, Greensburg, Letts, Millhousen, Napoleon, St. Paul, and Westport fire departments also were dispatched. Preliminary information indicates the blaze was at the Hulsbosch Dairy Farm near Letts.
