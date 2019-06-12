Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
June 10
1:06 p.m.: Crystal Rae Knowles, 27, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
1:14 p.m.: Aaron R. Baughman, 33, Clarksburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and reckless driving.
8:29 p.m.: Francis Lee Teague, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance.
11:25 p.m.: Anna M. Lane, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of trafficking with an inmate (inside), possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
June 11
12:57 a.m.: Bradley Jon Hughes, 44, Westport, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Incidents
June 10
8:29 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at CR 700 N. and 650 W.
9:56 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of S. Poplar Street, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
11:30 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.
12:23 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
1:29 p.m.: Dog bite reported in the 900 block of E. North Street.
2:59 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street.
5:27 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
6:07 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
8:10 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
8:38 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Drive.
10:39 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of E. Fifth Street.
11:25 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Franklin and Main.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 10
11:30 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 800 block of W. Briarwood Way.
Letts Fire Department
June 10
9:38 a.m.: Road closure reported on CR 420 W., between CR 800 S. and 950 S.
