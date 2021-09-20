Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Sept. 18
9:20 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 1085 S. CR 850 E. Tax records indicate this property is owned by The Bank of New York. New Point Fire Department was also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 17
10:22 a.m.: Nicholas Eugene Tingle, 35, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of probation violation.
11:20 a.m.: Lucy E. Boyer, 39, Charlestown, was arrested on preliminary charges of kidnapping and assisting a criminal.
11:20 a.m.: Alicia D. Turner, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of kidnapping and probation violation.
11:52 a.m.: Darren Ray Dampier, 37, Shelbyville, was arrested on two preliminary charges of probation violation.
7:29 p.m.: Raynaldo Francisco Villegas Gonzales, 32, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Sept. 18
2:45 a.m.: Deandrea Ashley Dawon, 31, Seymour, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
2:14 p.m.: Gary Lee Shafer, 53, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
7:27 p.m.: Renee Dawn (Wall) Arnett, 33, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, dealing marijuana, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
7:27 p.m.: Dustin L. Arnett, 36, New Point, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, shoplifting, and possession of meth.
Sept. 19
7:46 a.m.: Charles Neal Arbuckle, 29, St. Paul, was arrested on preliminary charges of unauthorized entry of a vehicle and intimidation.
8:13 p.m.: Rebecca Lee Goodwin, 35, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
10:56 p.m.: Kyle Ray Kilgorer, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery committed with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Sept. 17
11:19 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of E. Montgomery Street.
Sept. 19
8:06 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2115 N. Edgewater Drive. A search of tax records found no exact matches for this site.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 15
3:31 p.m.: Paul Michael Cox, 37, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 16
12:46 a.m.: Dustin Michael Messer, 27, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and possession of meth.
Sept. 19
2:47 a.m.: Jonathon Byron Bellinger, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and residential entry.
3:54 p.m .: Sharon E. Saffell, 52, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
