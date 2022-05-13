Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 11
9:52 a.m.: Joshua A. Moody, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, disorderly conduct, intimidation, and public intoxication.
11:01 a.m.: Johnathan Lucas Bellows, 40, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:18 p.m.: John Beau Huegel, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
12:18 p.m.: Ronald D. Lawrence, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:43 p.m.: Kael Brandon Lee Long, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
7:46 p.m.: Sergio Cervantes Parra, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/serious bodily injury and operating with a BAC of .15% or more.
May 12
7:20 a.m.: Brian M. Hoover, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
9:59 a.m.: Dustin Lamar Nicholl, 36, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of deception.
8:43 p.m.: Chelsie J. Welty, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:08 p.m.: Gregory S. Taylor, 57, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 13
12:15 a.m.: Tanner Joseph Knecht, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alchohol.
12:15 a.m.: Landon Nathaniel Nobbe, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
12:15 a.m.: Lance Elliot Sommers, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Greensburg Fire
May 11
7:46 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 800 S. Letts and Westport also dispatched.
May 12
10:57 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 117 N. Broadway Street.
Letts Fire
May 12
4:19 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 125 E. 950 N. (at the dead end, Westport). Westport also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 11
8:15 a.m.: Kylie L. Major, 19, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 12
1:39 a.m.: Kenneth Powers, 42, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
4:16 a.m.: Harvey J. Gray, 38, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified federal warrant.
6:18 a.m.: Christopher S. Kramer, 44, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 9
2:58 p.m.: Breeonna A. Mitchell, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
3:19 p.m.: Jason Lee Dickey, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and possession of a controlled substance.
3:23 p.m.: Nichole L. Schoolcraft, 27, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and possession of a controlled substance.
May 10
3:22 p.m.: Trentin Robert Edwards, 24, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
3:33 p.m.: Kaitlyn R. Monday, 25, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
May 11
1:49 p.m.: Amber S. Barnes, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
