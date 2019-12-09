Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Dec. 6
11:08 a.m.: John P. Stepper, 35, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:07 p.m.: Philomene Braden Colwell, 32, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:31 p.m.: Heath Alan Newcomb, 41, Columbus, was arrested on three unspecified warrants.
Dec. 7
5:36 p.m.: Jason J. Patterson, 47, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Monfort Street on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Dec. 8
11:05 p.m.: Michael Joe Sweet Jr., 24, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1400 block of Brockworth Drive on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
11:57 p.m.: Roger D. Herert, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Dec. 6
1:10 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 800 block of N. CR 650 E.
Dec. 7
8:27 a.m.: Residential entry reported in the 100 block of N. West Street.
9:56 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 210 S.
10:32 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of N. Shady Lane.
8:24 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 3000 block of W. CR 1100 S.
Dec. 8
8:43 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of N. West Street, Westport.
2:03 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 5000 block of N. Ind. 3.
3:51 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of S. Walnut Street, Westport.
11:01 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 200 block of E. McKee Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 6
4:36 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
5:53 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
8:06 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of E. Char Lou Lane.
8:17 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Brockworth and Ingleton.
8:33 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Brockworth and Ingleton.
11:36 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Washington Street.
Dec. 7
12:27 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
10:31 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:29 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 900 block of E. Beechwood Lane.
10:08 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Broadway and North.
10:29 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of E. Washington Street.
Dec. 8
11:20 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street.
1:53 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
1:59 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of N. East Street.
8 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
9:02 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
11:01 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 200 block of E. McKee Street.
11:05 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.
11:34 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Dec. 8
1:10 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 4200 block of N. CR 880 E.
Greensburg Fire Department
Dec. 7
12:27 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
Dec. 8
11:29 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 1000 block of E. Main Street.
4:15 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of S. Ireland Street.
7:47 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 900 block of S. Parkside Drive.
New Point Fire Department
Dec. 6
4:27 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 8200 block of E. CR 210 S.
Westport Marshal
Dec. 6
9:49 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.
Dec. 7
3:21 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of S. Lincoln Street.
