Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Aug. 18

9:46 a.m.: Katrina M. Green, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:39 a.m.: Donald E. Goodwin, 48, Morristown, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

12:57 p.m.: Nathan Adam McCarter, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:13 p.m.: Kristopher Allen Smith, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Aug. 19

2:39 p.m.: Kasey Lynn Ashley, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and neglect of an animal.

2:39 p.m.: Gary Gerald Reed, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and neglect of an animal.

3:37 p.m.: David A. Elmore, 39, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:22 p.m.: Steven George Gabbard, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:08 p.m.: Kenneth W. Foster III, 33, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of confinement.

10:43 p.m.: Pedro Duarte Bayless, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Aug. 18

9:07 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 200 block of W. McKee Street.

Aug. 19

10:13 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 200 block of W. McKee Street.

Letts Fire Dept.

Aug. 18

7:51 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 8600 block of S. CR 600 W. The Westport Fire Department was also dispatched.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Aug. 18

11:25 p.m.: John Charles McGowan, 35, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Aug. 19

12:33 a.m.: Brandon Ray Hatfield, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, driving while suspended, failure to identify himself, and possession of a syringe.

3:27 a.m.: Johnathan L. Johnson, 26, Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

11:18 a.m.: Dana Renee Dunn, 35, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and on an unspecified warrant.

11:34 a.m.: Austin Duane Dunn, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance.

11:46 a.m.: Dravin Marie Isaacs, 20, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.

1:01 p.m.: Thomas Dwight Smith, 57, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of failure to appear and driving while suspended.

7:16 p.m.: Anatoly Wayne Starodub, 60, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Aug. 20

2 a.m.: Tyler Jay Thomas, 23, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

