Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 18
9:46 a.m.: Katrina M. Green, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:39 a.m.: Donald E. Goodwin, 48, Morristown, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:57 p.m.: Nathan Adam McCarter, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:13 p.m.: Kristopher Allen Smith, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 19
2:39 p.m.: Kasey Lynn Ashley, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and neglect of an animal.
2:39 p.m.: Gary Gerald Reed, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and neglect of an animal.
3:37 p.m.: David A. Elmore, 39, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:22 p.m.: Steven George Gabbard, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:08 p.m.: Kenneth W. Foster III, 33, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of confinement.
10:43 p.m.: Pedro Duarte Bayless, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Aug. 18
9:07 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 200 block of W. McKee Street.
Aug. 19
10:13 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 200 block of W. McKee Street.
Letts Fire Dept.
Aug. 18
7:51 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 8600 block of S. CR 600 W. The Westport Fire Department was also dispatched.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 18
11:25 p.m.: John Charles McGowan, 35, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Aug. 19
12:33 a.m.: Brandon Ray Hatfield, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, driving while suspended, failure to identify himself, and possession of a syringe.
3:27 a.m.: Johnathan L. Johnson, 26, Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
11:18 a.m.: Dana Renee Dunn, 35, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and on an unspecified warrant.
11:34 a.m.: Austin Duane Dunn, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance.
11:46 a.m.: Dravin Marie Isaacs, 20, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
1:01 p.m.: Thomas Dwight Smith, 57, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of failure to appear and driving while suspended.
7:16 p.m.: Anatoly Wayne Starodub, 60, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Aug. 20
2 a.m.: Tyler Jay Thomas, 23, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.