Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Oct. 1
7:06 a.m.: Jacob Anthony Blankenship, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:57 p.m.: Candance Lynne Hammond, 35, Middlebury, was arrested in Elkhart County on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Incidents
Oct. 1
11:51 a.m.: Domestic reported at Lake McCoy/Crestwood Mobile Home Park.
2:41 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 1600 block of N. Carver Street.
5:33 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 7300 block of N. CR 400 W.
Oct. 2
1:27 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan Avenue and CR 250 N.
1:58 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of E. CR 1000 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 1
7 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Main and Franklin.
8:09 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.
9:42 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street.
12:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
5:41 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of N. Broadway Street.
6:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 3400 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.
9:39 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
11:43 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
Oct. 2
12:52 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.
1:49 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of W. First Street.
1:51 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.
1:53 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.
1:54 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.
1:55 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.
1:56 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.
1:57 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of W. Sheridan Street.
2:47 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.
2:48 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Oct. 1
Adams Fire Department
Oct. 1
6:51 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 3800 block of N. Ind. 3.
Greensburg Fire Department
Oct. 1
7:25 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.
7:53 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 60 SW.
Letts Fire Department
Oct. 1
4:49: Fire mutual aid reported in the 8300 block of N. CR 400 E., Jennings County.
Oct. 2
Millhousen Fire Department
Oct. 2
New Point Fire Department
Oct. 1
5:12 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6800 block of E. Ind. 46.
Westport Fire Department
Oct. 1
4:49 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 8300 block of N. CR 400 E., Jennings County.
