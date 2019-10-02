Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Oct. 1

7:06 a.m.: Jacob Anthony Blankenship, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:57 p.m.: Candance Lynne Hammond, 35, Middlebury, was arrested in Elkhart County on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

Incidents

Oct. 1

11:51 a.m.: Domestic reported at Lake McCoy/Crestwood Mobile Home Park.

2:41 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 1600 block of N. Carver Street.

5:33 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 7300 block of N. CR 400 W.

Oct. 2

1:27 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan Avenue and CR 250 N.

1:58 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of E. CR 1000 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Oct. 1

7 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Main and Franklin.

8:09 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.

9:42 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street.

12:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.

2:41 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 1600 block of N. Carver Street.

5:41 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of N. Broadway Street.

6:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 3400 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421.

9:39 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

11:43 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

Oct. 2

12:52 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.

1:49 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of W. First Street.

1:51 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.

1:53 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.

1:54 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.

1:55 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.

1:56 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.

1:57 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of W. Sheridan Street.

2:47 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.

2:48 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan Street.

St. Paul Marshal

Oct. 1

5:33 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 7300 block of N. CR 400 W.

Adams Fire Department

Oct. 1

6:51 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 3800 block of N. Ind. 3.

Greensburg Fire Department

Oct. 1

7:25 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.

7:53 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 60 SW.

Letts Fire Department

Oct. 1

4:49: Fire mutual aid reported in the 8300 block of N. CR 400 E., Jennings County.

Oct. 2

1:58 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of E. CR 1000 S.

Millhousen Fire Department

Oct. 2

1:58 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of E. CR 1000 S.

New Point Fire Department

Oct. 1

5:12 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6800 block of E. Ind. 46.

Westport Fire Department

Oct. 1

4:49 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 8300 block of N. CR 400 E., Jennings County.

1:58 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of E. CR 1000 S.

