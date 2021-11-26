Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 24
12:42 p.m.: Daniel Mark Hilligoss, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting and deception.
5:30 p.m.: Travis P. Elliott, 31, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
8:57 p.m.: Eva Lovell Autrey, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
10:58 p.m.: Amber Lynn Olds, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting and possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 24
12:27 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 915 W. Ann Blvd, Holiday Inn Express, Greensburg,
9:14 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2476 W. Ind. 46, Miller Equipment, Inc.
Letts Fire
Nov. 25
1:51 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 590 W. CR 950 N., Jennings County. Westport Fire Department was also dispatched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.