Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Nov. 24

12:42 p.m.: Daniel Mark Hilligoss, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting and deception.

5:30 p.m.: Travis P. Elliott, 31, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

8:57 p.m.: Eva Lovell Autrey, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

10:58 p.m.: Amber Lynn Olds, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting and possession of meth.

Greensburg Fire

Nov. 24

12:27 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 915 W. Ann Blvd, Holiday Inn Express, Greensburg,

9:14 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 2476 W. Ind. 46, Miller Equipment, Inc.

Letts Fire

Nov. 25

1:51 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 590 W. CR 950 N., Jennings County. Westport Fire Department was also dispatched.

