Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 24
7:49 p.m.: Kenneth J. Yager, 60, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of habitual traffic violator.
Aug. 25
11:25 a.m.: Maverick Dane Davis, 19, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
4:30 p.m.: Nathan Allen Moore, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
9:26 p.m.: Braxton Michael Black, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
9:26 p.m.: Savannah R. Hacker, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
11:56 p.m.: Seth Sheldon Foerster, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Greensburg Fire
Aug. 24
6:12 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 802 W. Ninth Street. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Marc and Susan Meyerrose.
6:51 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 202 N. Franklin Street, at First Presbyterian Church.
Millhousen Fire
Aug. 25
6:08 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 7848 N. CR 1000 W.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 24
4:45 p.m.: Andrew J. Hertel, 63, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of meth.
