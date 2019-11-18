Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Nov. 15
8:15 a.m.: Daniel G. Hummell, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
12:56 p.m.: Janice A. Burgmeier, 70, Greensburg, was arrested in Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of theft.
4:37 p.m.: Joshua Lee Washburn, 34, Columbus, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Kathys Way on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
10:05 p.m.: Alicia Gonzalez, 26, Madison, was arrested at Michigan and Tara on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
Nov. 16
12:18 a.m.: Johnathan C. Richardson, 23, Martlton, New Jersey, was arrested at Michigan and Hessler on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
12:18 a.m.: Gurbaksh Singh, 34, Avon, was arrested at Michigan and Hessler on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
2:22 a.m.: Marco E. Zepeda, 53, Greensburg, was arrested at McKee and Monfort on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and being a habitual traffic offender.
3:33 a.m.: Brad S. Osborne, 35, Strawn, Illinois, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
3:34 a.m.: Shane Albert Clarkson, 44, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime.
10:43 a.m.: Brian Lee Judd, 31, Laurel, was arrested at CR 550 N. and Snake Road on an unspecified warrant.
5:10 p.m.: Justin Brookshire Grossman, 21, Osgood, was arrested at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 500 S. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/felony.
6:13 p.m.: Mecca Marie Watkins, 24, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1600 block of W. Trimble Drive on preliminary charges of battery and domestic battery.
8:58 p.m.: Joshua Lee Cain, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of E. Main Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
11:31 p.m.: Jaron Markland, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor on preliminary charges of dealing in marijuana/hashish and minor in possession/consumption of alcohol.
11:31 p.m.: Grant Ryan Mitchell Snider, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor on preliminary charges of minor in possession/consumption of alcohol.
Nov. 17
1:37 p.m.: Melanie McClarnon, 73, Noblesville, was arrested at Michigan and Ireland on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
6:32 p.m.: Donald Raye Church, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Boulevard Road on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.
