Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Feb. 13

8:50 a.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of S. CR 350 W.

2:48 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.

9:04 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7700 block of W. CR 550 N.

Greensburg Police Department

Feb. 13

9:05 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

3:55 p.m.: Battery reported at Ireland and Mill.

3:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

8:21 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.

Feb. 14

3:35 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1800 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.

Westport Marshal

Feb. 13

12:33 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street.

Burney Fire Department

Feb. 14

1:37 a.m.: Odor investigation reported in the 7200 block of W. CR 100 S. The Greensburg Fire Department also was dispatched.

