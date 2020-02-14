Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Feb. 13
8:50 a.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of S. CR 350 W.
2:48 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 9300 block of W. CR 1400 S.
9:04 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7700 block of W. CR 550 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 13
9:05 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
3:55 p.m.: Battery reported at Ireland and Mill.
3:57 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
8:21 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
Feb. 14
3:35 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1800 block of N. Tyrel Avenue.
Westport Marshal
Feb. 13
12:33 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street.
Burney Fire Department
Feb. 14
1:37 a.m.: Odor investigation reported in the 7200 block of W. CR 100 S. The Greensburg Fire Department also was dispatched.
