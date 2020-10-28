Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Oct. 26
1:57 p.m.: Shelby Elizabeth Jacobs, 28, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:39 p.m.: Dalton DeWayne Patterson, 21, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, confinement, criminal mischief, and intimidation.
Oct. 27
7:56 p.m.: Noe Palma-Fernando, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Oct. 21
10:15 a.m.: Deanna L. Buis-Jenkins, 45, West Harrison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
5:30 p.m.: Jacob D. Hooten, 25, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 22
9:53 p.m.: Gavin D. Cain, 24, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:30 p.m.: Paul A. DeHaven, 59, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 23
11 a.m.: Shawn M. Gorth, 36, Lebonon, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 24
10:25 p.m.: Cameron D. Brott, 20, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on two preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia.
Oct. 25
Midnight: Christon C. Ollman, 28, Milan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
10:25 a.m.: Olivia G. Smith, 20, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana/hashish oil, and possession of meth.
Oct. 26
2:34 a.m.: Samantha M. Ross, 38, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Oct. 28
9:35 a.m.: Jeremy R. Heaston, 39, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Oct. 26
10:56 a.m.: Jake Ryan Norman, 35, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of harassment.
5:30 p.m.: Tony D. Pursifull, 47, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Oct. 27
12:48 p.m.: David G. Moore, 37, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.