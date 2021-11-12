Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 8
5:09 a.m.: Pulelo Uriol J. Nochobuena, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 9
11:36 p.m.: Anastasia Julia Alverson, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 10
11:35 p.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 63, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
Nov. 11
5:47 p.m.: Bailey Jo Good, 23, Warsaw, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:50 p.m.: Jayde Alexis Irvin, 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:24 p.m.: Tinajera Diego Omar Hernandez, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:55 p.m.: Jeffrey Lee Smith, 61, Flat Rock, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
8:46 p.m.: Sandeep Singh, 22, Richmond HL, New York, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of vehicle theft and resisting.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 11
2:46 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 906 E. Colonial Manor.
Millhousen Fire
Nov. 8
6:05 p.m.: Mutual aid reported at 8375 E. CR 1225 N., Jennings County. Westport Fire Department also responded.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 8
9:41 a.m.: Katie M. Early, 27, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified charge
3:29 p.m.: Travis M. Manlief, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
4:25 p.m.: Miguel A. Ramirez Luna, 20, address not listed, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 9
10:47 a.m.: Jason M. Dunagan, 51, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
10:46 p.m.: Trayvin E. Rutherford, 18, Holton, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a handgun without a license.
11:59 p.m.: Sean P. Vest, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 2
11:53 a.m.: Matthew Scott Bussberg, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of habitual traffic violator.
Oct. 6
9:34 a.m.: Lisa Marie Brewer, 48, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of probation violation and neglect of a dependant.
Oct. 10
8:11 p.m.: Johnny Ray Broadway III, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Oct. 19
2:45 p.m.: Jennifer Lynn Buchanan, 39, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependant.
Oct. 20
11:14 a.m.: Cody Michael Abrams, 24, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of abandoning an animal, false informing, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
12:21 p.m.: Timothy Joseph Charles Brady Jr., 38, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
4:13 p.m.: Christopher Michael Thomas Bogner, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear and a revocation of bail bond.
11:04 p.m.: Brandon M. Broady, 34, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Oct. 23
9:51 p.m.: Brett Oliver Bulmer, 58, was arrested on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy and possession of meth.
Oct. 30
5 p.m.: .: Johnny Ray Broadway III, 21, Rushville, was arrested for revocation of bail bond.
Nov. 3
8:46 a.m.: Samuel Jordan Benslay, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft/receiving stolen property and forgery.
Nov. 4
8:24 a.m.: Autumn J. Burgess, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia, and dealing meth.
Nov. 10
3:32 p.m.: Veronica L. Boose, 58, Clearwater, Florida, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Westport Fire
Nov. 9
9:37 a.m.: Mutual aid reported at 2945 E. CR 925 N., Jennings County.
