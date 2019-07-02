Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Arrests
June 29
10:21 a.m.: Jesse Evans, 23, Greensburg was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation, neglect of a dependent and public intoxication.
9:21 p.m.: Seth Foerster, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and minor possession of alcohol.
June 30
12:10 a.m.: Jerry Trimnell, 60, Franklin, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated.
2:11 a.m.: Tyler Walterman, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of minor possession/consumption of alcohol and operating while intoxicated.
2:41 a.m.: Nygel Young, 21, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated.
July 1
Kasey King, 46, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine/narcotic level 6, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Incidents
June 28
9:41 a.m.: Report of theft in the 13000 block of S. County Road 1050 West
11:19 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle on 950 South/225 East
8:17 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 6000 block of N. Old US Highway 421
11:25 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 1900 block of E. County Road 820 South
June 29
6:10 a.m.: Report of criminal mischief in the 12000 block of S. County Road 1050 West
10:19 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street
8:30 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 100 block of E. Railroad Street
10:47 p.m.: Report of harassment in the 7800 block of N. Old US Highway 421
June 30
2:30 a.m.: Report of intoxicated person in the 100 block of N. Webster Sreet
3:21 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 7800 block of N. Old US Highway 421
4:19 a.m.: Report of threats/intimidation on North Park/North Michigan
6:23 a.m.: Report of a fight in the 300 block of N. State Road 3
7:28 a.m.: Report of theft in the 200 block of S. County Road 200 West
10:24 a.m.: Report of vehicle break in in the 200 block of S. County Road 200 West
8:08 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle on Cann/Schott in Westport
8:37 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle on 700 West/200 North
10:30 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 3100 block of N. County Road 430 West
July 1
1:18 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle on 640 North/500 East
Greensburg Police Department Incidents
June 28
5:02 p.m. Report of confinement in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street
11:02 p.m.: Report of vehicle theft in the 700 block of N. Ohio Street
11:31 p.m.: Report of trespassing in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons
June 29
9:16 a.m.: Report of trespassing in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street
1:03 p.m.: Report of property damage in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street
1:31 p.m.: Report of trespassing in the 600 block of W. Park Road
6:03 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 600 block of E. Washington Street
6:46 p.m.: Report of theft in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street
8:30 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 100 block of E. Railroad Street
8:48 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 400 block of W. North Street
10:38 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 900 block of N. Big Blue Avenue
June 30
12:20 a.m.: Report of theft in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street
1:31 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 2300 block of N. State Road 3
4:19 a.m.: Report of threats/intimidation on North Park/North Michigan
7:27 a.m.: Report of vehicle theft in the 300 block of E. McKee Street
9:46 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 900 block of W. Hendricks Street
5:08 p.m.: Report of trespassing in the 300 block of N. Carver Street
9:21 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 500 block of N. West Street
11:59 p.m.: Report of a fight in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street
July 1
12:49 a.m.: Report of intoxicated driver in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons
Greensburg Fire Department Incidents
June 29
10:58 p.m.: Report of fire investigation in the 4300 block of E. White Oak
June 30
9:50 a.m.: Report of fire investigation in the 2200 block of S. County Road 60 Southwest
Westport Fire Department Incidents
June 30
3:35 p.m.: Report of fire investigation on 1300 South/950 West
