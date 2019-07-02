Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Arrests

June 29

10:21 a.m.: Jesse Evans, 23, Greensburg was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation, neglect of a dependent and public intoxication.

9:21 p.m.: Seth Foerster, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and minor possession of alcohol.

June 30

12:10 a.m.: Jerry Trimnell, 60, Franklin, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated.

2:11 a.m.: Tyler Walterman, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of minor possession/consumption of alcohol and operating while intoxicated.

2:41 a.m.: Nygel Young, 21, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated.

July 1

Kasey King, 46, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine/narcotic level 6, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Incidents

June 28

9:41 a.m.: Report of theft in the 13000 block of S. County Road 1050 West

11:19 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle on 950 South/225 East

8:17 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 6000 block of N. Old US Highway 421

11:25 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 1900 block of E. County Road 820 South

June 29

6:10 a.m.: Report of criminal mischief in the 12000 block of S. County Road 1050 West

10:19 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street

8:30 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 100 block of E. Railroad Street

10:47 p.m.: Report of harassment in the 7800 block of N. Old US Highway 421

June 30

2:30 a.m.: Report of intoxicated person in the 100 block of N. Webster Sreet

3:21 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 7800 block of N. Old US Highway 421

4:19 a.m.: Report of threats/intimidation on North Park/North Michigan

6:23 a.m.: Report of a fight in the 300 block of N. State Road 3

7:28 a.m.: Report of theft in the 200 block of S. County Road 200 West

10:24 a.m.: Report of vehicle break in in the 200 block of S. County Road 200 West

8:08 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle on Cann/Schott in Westport

8:37 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle on 700 West/200 North

10:30 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 3100 block of N. County Road 430 West

July 1

1:18 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle on 640 North/500 East

Greensburg Police Department Incidents

June 28

5:02 p.m. Report of confinement in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street

11:02 p.m.: Report of vehicle theft in the 700 block of N. Ohio Street

11:31 p.m.: Report of trespassing in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons

June 29

9:16 a.m.: Report of trespassing in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street

1:03 p.m.: Report of property damage in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street

1:31 p.m.: Report of trespassing in the 600 block of W. Park Road

6:03 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 600 block of E. Washington Street

6:46 p.m.: Report of theft in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street

8:30 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 100 block of E. Railroad Street

8:48 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 400 block of W. North Street

10:38 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 900 block of N. Big Blue Avenue

June 30

12:20 a.m.: Report of theft in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street

1:31 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 2300 block of N. State Road 3

4:19 a.m.: Report of threats/intimidation on North Park/North Michigan

7:27 a.m.: Report of vehicle theft in the 300 block of E. McKee Street

9:46 a.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 900 block of W. Hendricks Street

5:08 p.m.: Report of trespassing in the 300 block of N. Carver Street

9:21 p.m.: Report of suspicious person/vehicle in the 500 block of N. West Street

11:59 p.m.: Report of a fight in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street

July 1

12:49 a.m.: Report of intoxicated driver in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons

Greensburg Fire Department Incidents

June 29

10:58 p.m.: Report of fire investigation in the 4300 block of E. White Oak

June 30

9:50 a.m.: Report of fire investigation in the 2200 block of S. County Road 60 Southwest

Westport Fire Department Incidents

June 30

3:35 p.m.: Report of fire investigation on 1300 South/950 West

