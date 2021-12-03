Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 1
12:36 p.m.: Clayton J. Earl Redd, 25, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:36 p.m.: Camron Jace Riddle, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on four unspecified warrants.
6:21 p.m.: Tess Ann Luers, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:54 p.m.: Samantha Rae Elliott, 23, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age in the vehicle.
Greensburg Fire
Dec. 1
9:29 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 3400 block of W. CR 200 S.
1:50 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Honda Gate C.
