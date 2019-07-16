Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 15
1:46 p.m.: Francisco Omar Garcia-Vega, 22, Kissimmee, Florida, was arrested on Ind. 3 at CR 1400 S. on preliminary charges of speed maximum and reckless driving.
5:59 p.m.: David M. Shrout, 28, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of E. North Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
8:24 p.m.: Brad Lee Sullivan, 31, Columbus, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of dealing in a Schedule I, II, III drug and public intoxication.
Incidents
July 15
8:44 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1400 block of W. Washington Street.
9:33 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Greensburg Police Department
July 15
10:56 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
5:57 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.
7:11 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
8:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
