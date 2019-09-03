Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Sept. 3
12:02 a.m.: Gideon B. Blackburn, 38, Pendleton, was arrested at McKee and Michigan on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
3:07 a.m.: Daniel J. Dreyer II, 45, no address listed, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Incidents
Sept. 2
12:44 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1300 block of Patriot Drive.
8:04 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Poplar Street, Westport.
8:22 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 127.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 2
7:47 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1700 block of W. Republic Court.
9:42 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 800 block of W. 10th Street.
12:24 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1000 block of N. Carver Street.
12:44 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1300 block of N. Patriot Drive.
1:04 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
2:29 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.
3:03 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
3:18 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1400 block of N. Patriot Drive.
4:23 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
6:20 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 300 block of N. Warren Street.
6:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
8:22 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 127.
11:38 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1000 block of S. Creek Drive.
Sept. 3
12:02 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at McKee and Michigan.
1:18 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of N. Broadway Street.
