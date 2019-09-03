Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Sept. 3

12:02 a.m.: Gideon B. Blackburn, 38, Pendleton, was arrested at McKee and Michigan on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

3:07 a.m.: Daniel J. Dreyer II, 45, no address listed, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Incidents

Sept. 2

12:44 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1300 block of Patriot Drive.

8:04 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Poplar Street, Westport.

8:22 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 127.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 2

7:47 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1700 block of W. Republic Court.

9:42 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 800 block of W. 10th Street.

12:24 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1000 block of N. Carver Street.

12:44 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1300 block of N. Patriot Drive.

1:04 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

2:29 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.

3:03 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

3:18 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1400 block of N. Patriot Drive.

4:23 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.

6:20 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 300 block of N. Warren Street.

6:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.

8:22 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 127.

11:38 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1000 block of S. Creek Drive.

Sept. 3

12:02 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at McKee and Michigan.

1:18 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of N. Broadway Street.

