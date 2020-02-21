Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Feb. 20
7:30 a.m.: Kenneth Duane Woods, 32, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:06 p.m.: Russell T. Bialk, 44, New Point, was arrested at Freeland and Northgate on preliminary charges of possession of meth and being a lifetime habitual traffic offender.
Incidents
Feb. 20
4:12 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
Feb. 21
1:51 a.m.: Structure fire reported at CR 680 E. and 640 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 20
8:23 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
3:59 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.
4:12 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
Feb. 21
2:54 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
3:34 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
Adams Fire Department
Feb. 20
8:23 a.m.: Road closure reported on CR 420 W. between CR 500 N. and 600 N.
Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department
Feb. 20
1:51 a.m.: Structure fire reported at CR 680 E. and 640 N.
Greensburg Fire Department
Feb. 20
8:57 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.
Feb. 21
1:51 a.m.: Structure fire reported at CR 680 E. and 640 N.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.