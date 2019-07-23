Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

July 22

5:50 p.m.: Bradley Todd Alexander, 31, Nineveh, was arrested at Hessler and Michigan on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

5:50 p.m.: Amanda Jo Emerson, 32, Trafalgar, was arrested at Hessler and Michigan on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

11:54 p.m.: Tara McVey, 35, Greensburg, was arrested at Washington and Ireland on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Incidents

July 19

3:40 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.

7:09 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.

9:54 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 900 block of N. CR 745 W.

July 20

1:03 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.

7:29 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at CR 120 E. and 300 N.

9:48 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2400 block of W. CR 850 S.

July 21

9:07 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 400 block of W. Millstone Road.

July 22

6:46 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 700 S.

Greensburg Police Department

July 19

5:19 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

10:31 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

2:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1600 block of W. Deborah Drive.

4:40 p.m.: Disturbance reported in Rebekah Park.

5:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.

7:47 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Fourth Street.

9:53 p.m.: Fight reported in North Park.

July 20

12:40 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Frontage Road and CR 100 W.

4:45 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

6:25 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street.

9:56 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of N. Lincoln Street.

11:11 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

11:43 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.

3:25 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Franklin Street.

4:29 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Ireland Street.

9:17 p.m. Shots fired reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.

July 21

12:34 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of S. Ryle Drive.

11:02 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.

2:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

7:20 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.

8:42 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.

9 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.

9:06 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

9:49 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.

11:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Franklin Street.

July 22

12:01 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Walnut Street.

11:09 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.

11:30 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of S. East Street.

11:41 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street.

7:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street.

9:41 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in North Park.

10:39 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.

Westport Marshal

July 22

5:46 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Schott Street.

