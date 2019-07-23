Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 22
5:50 p.m.: Bradley Todd Alexander, 31, Nineveh, was arrested at Hessler and Michigan on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
5:50 p.m.: Amanda Jo Emerson, 32, Trafalgar, was arrested at Hessler and Michigan on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
11:54 p.m.: Tara McVey, 35, Greensburg, was arrested at Washington and Ireland on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
July 19
3:40 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
7:09 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
9:54 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 900 block of N. CR 745 W.
July 20
1:03 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
7:29 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at CR 120 E. and 300 N.
9:48 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2400 block of W. CR 850 S.
July 21
9:07 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 400 block of W. Millstone Road.
July 22
6:46 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 700 S.
Greensburg Police Department
July 19
5:19 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
10:31 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
2:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1600 block of W. Deborah Drive.
4:40 p.m.: Disturbance reported in Rebekah Park.
5:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.
7:47 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Fourth Street.
9:53 p.m.: Fight reported in North Park.
July 20
12:40 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Frontage Road and CR 100 W.
4:45 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
6:25 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street.
9:56 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:11 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
11:43 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
3:25 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Franklin Street.
4:29 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of N. Ireland Street.
9:17 p.m. Shots fired reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.
July 21
12:34 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of S. Ryle Drive.
11:02 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1400 block of W. Brockworth Drive.
2:43 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
7:20 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
8:42 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.
9 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.
9:06 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
9:49 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. Sheridan Street.
11:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Franklin Street.
July 22
12:01 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Walnut Street.
11:09 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.
11:30 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of S. East Street.
11:41 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut Street.
7:35 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street.
9:41 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in North Park.
10:39 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
Westport Marshal
July 22
5:46 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of E. Schott Street.
