Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

March 4

2:18 p.m.: John David Wilson, 27, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

March 5

12:53 a.m.: William J. Doran, 52, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 134 on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

2 a.m.: Grant Ian Norris, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

March 4

12:21 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 9300 block of S. CR 420 W.

March 5

12:44 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of W. Mulberry Street, Westport.

2:53 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

Greensburg Police Department

March 4

7:14 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

3:53 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.

March 5

2:24 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on Ind. 3 at CR 120 N.

St. Paul Marshal

March 4

4:29 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Main and Franklin.

Greensburg Fire Department

March 4

6:13 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.

