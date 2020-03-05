Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
March 4
2:18 p.m.: John David Wilson, 27, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 5
12:53 a.m.: William J. Doran, 52, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 134 on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
2 a.m.: Grant Ian Norris, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
March 4
12:21 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 9300 block of S. CR 420 W.
March 5
12:44 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of W. Mulberry Street, Westport.
2:53 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
Greensburg Police Department
March 4
7:14 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
3:53 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.
March 5
2:24 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on Ind. 3 at CR 120 N.
St. Paul Marshal
March 4
4:29 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Main and Franklin.
Greensburg Fire Department
March 4
6:13 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 2200 block of N. Ind. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.