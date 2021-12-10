Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 8
1:07 p.m.: Ronald M. Lodygowski, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and theft/larceny.
1:57 p.m.: Jodie Ann McNulty, 25, Westport, was arrested on multiple unspecified warrants.
3:13 p.m.: Thomas W. Robbins Jr., 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
3:28 p.m.: Christopher A. Anderson, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 9
10:26 a.m.: Pedro Salmeron, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
4:14 p.m..: Kael Brandon Lee Long, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and preliminary charges of obstruction, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
5:23 p.m.: Justice Allen Ray Curry, 20, Plainfield, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:50 p.m.: Mary Elizabeth Garcia, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting and deception.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 8
5:41 p.m.: Nathaniel C. Walmsley, 40, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Dec. 9
1:01 a.m.: James D. Lucas, 61, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of meth.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 9
8:33 a.m.: James L. Hunt, 44, Homer, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
10:32 a.m.: Brian Allen Schofner, 37, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
10:48 p.m.: David Randall Rouse, 34, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Westport Fire
Dec. 8
6:14 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2100 block of Ironmine Road. Greensburg Fire Department was also dispatched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.