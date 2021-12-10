Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 8

1:07 p.m.: Ronald M. Lodygowski, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and theft/larceny.

1:57 p.m.: Jodie Ann McNulty, 25, Westport, was arrested on multiple unspecified warrants.

3:13 p.m.: Thomas W. Robbins Jr., 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

3:28 p.m.: Christopher A. Anderson, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 9

10:26 a.m.: Pedro Salmeron, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

4:14 p.m..: Kael Brandon Lee Long, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and preliminary charges of obstruction, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

5:23 p.m.: Justice Allen Ray Curry, 20, Plainfield, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:50 p.m.: Mary Elizabeth Garcia, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting and deception.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 8

5:41 p.m.: Nathaniel C. Walmsley, 40, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Dec. 9

1:01 a.m.: James D. Lucas, 61, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of meth.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Dec. 9

8:33 a.m.: James L. Hunt, 44, Homer, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

10:32 a.m.: Brian Allen Schofner, 37, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

10:48 p.m.: David Randall Rouse, 34, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Westport Fire

Dec. 8

6:14 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2100 block of Ironmine Road. Greensburg Fire Department was also dispatched.

