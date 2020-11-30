Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 27
10:44 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Dr.
9:10 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Vine St.
Arrests Nov. 27
12:04 p.m.: Reth Michael Warfield, 29, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, shoplifting, battery, and resisting.
Nov. 28
7:54 p.m.: Jerrod Brock Osborne, 22, Brownsville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery, strangulation, confinement, public intoxication, and reckless driving.
7:54 p.m.: Makenzie Reanna Smith, 22, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
8:41 p.m.: Zachary Lee Rudolf, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish and operating while intoxicated.
Incidents Nov. 27
9:53 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 6900 block of N. CR 400 W.
4:36 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of E. Main St., Westport.
Nov. 29
11:25 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 9900 block of S. CR 800 W.
Nov. 29
6:14 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 1300 block of N. Anderson St.
Nov. 27
9:26 a.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Smith Road.
1:29 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Dr.
5:47 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of E. Washington St.
9:25 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
Nov. 28
3:44 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 800 block of N. Michigan Ave.
Nov. 29
12:01 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
2:15 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.
4:57 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1300 block of N. Carver St.
6:02 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1300 block of N. Carver St.
8:17 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 900 block of E. North St.
Nov. 27
3:02 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3200 block of E. U.S. 50.
8:29 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of Woodland Dr., Batesville.
10:56 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 15,000 block of St. Mary’s Road, Sunman.
11:08 p.m.: Fire reported in the 2700 block of W. Railroad Road, Holton.
Nov. 29
9:31 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Elm St., Osgood.
11:02 a.m.: Battery reported in the 200 block of S. Meridian St., Sunman.
Nov. 27
10:34 p.m.: Jonathon Byron Bellinger, 29, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of failure to register as a sex offender and operating a motor vehicle without ever having a license.
10:38 p.m.: James Alan Raber, 58, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence/operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 28
7:15 p.m.: Johnny Raye Broadway III, 20, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 29
11:15 a.m.: Gary Dean Smith Jr., 41, Lewisville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:20 p.m.: Aaron Michael Magee, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Westport Fire Dept.
Nov. 29
10:40 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 10,000 block of S.CR 350 W.
