Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Aug. 3
9:28 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of N. CR 600 E. New Point Fire Department also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 2
10:05 a.m.: Theresa A. Odom, 46, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:53 p.m.: Rocky L. Slone, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and resisting.
7:27 p.m.: Tess Ann Luers, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Aug. 3
2:37 a.m.: David Matthew Wills, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
9:06 a.m.: Jacob Keil Grissom, 39, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
11:44 a.m.: Emily D. Root, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Aug. 4
11:25 a.m.: Bryan Scott Vanbuskirk, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possessioin of paraphernalia.
11:25 a.m.: Patricia L. Vanbuskirk, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, unauthorized absence from home detention, and public intoxication.
Aug. 5
10:55 a.m.: Jordan Cassidy Cowan, 29, Hope, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
