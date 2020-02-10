Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Feb. 7
12:39 p.m.: Michael Earl Ames, 37, Columbus, was arrested on the preliminary charge of public administration escape.
8:51 p.m.: Kelley Joseph Irvin, 31, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, dealing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
11:35 p.m.: Fredrick Boone Jr., 42, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.
11:35 p.m.: Austin Douglas Raeth, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine.
Feb. 8
12:16 a.m.: Jonathan Andrew Collins, 30, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:34 a.m.: Dana Renee Johnson, 34, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:40 p.m.: Ansel Lee Hahn, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
4:19 p.m.: Stephanie Lynn Scott, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
9:19 p.m.: Rebecca Kay Norvell, 37, Milroy, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 9
2:19 a.m.: Jonathan Keith Jordan, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of minor in possession of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and possession legend drug or precursor.
7:51 p.m.: Michelle Renee Jones, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on a parole revocation.
8:59 p.m.: Stephen Bernard Wessel, 29, Greensburg was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Feb. 10
1:03 a.m.: Barbara Dougherty, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Incidents
Feb. 7
2:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7800 block of N. Old US Hwy 421
2:20 p.m.: Dispiute reported in the 9300 block of S. County Rd. 420 W.
3:21 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported in the area of SR 3 and 575 S.
8:54 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. Parkside Drive.
Feb. 8
9:24 a.m. Domestic reported in the 1600 block of W. CR 400 S.
4:38 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of W. Washington Street.
4:45 p.m. Theft reported in the Greensburg Commons Shopping Center
Feb. 9
10:42 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of E. Paul Street, Westport.
11:39 a.m. Fight reported in the 200 block of W. Hendricks Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 7
8:57 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 500 block of N. Broadway Street.
8:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the Greensburg Commons Shopping Center.
9:46 p.m.: Threats/Intimidation reported in the Greensburg Police Department.
Feb. 8
1:55 a.m.: Attempted break in reported in the 1000 block of E. North Street.
10:04 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
11:48 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
1:40 p.m. Theft reported in the Greensburg Commons Shopping Center
5:49 p.m. Theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Feb. 9
7:00 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
1:23 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 900 block of E. Hendricks Street.
Feb. 10
12:22 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
1:03 a.m. Intoxicated driver reported in the area of Main and Lincoln, Greensburg.
