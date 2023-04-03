Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 1
1:51 a.m.: Trevor Lee Patton, 27, Tennessee, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
3:23 a.m.: Robert James Adkins, 42, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
4:41 p.m.: Nancy Garcia, 27, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
April 2
3:38 a.m.: Darren M. Ross, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
6:32 p.m.: Alberto Pedro Romero, 57, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never having obtained a license.
10:09 p.m.: Roggie Kyle Harrison, 24, Sunman, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
April 3
12:44 a.m.: Nicole Renee Winkel, 34, Grand Rapids, Michigan, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 2
4:34 p.m.: Mathew K. Lipperd, 30, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
