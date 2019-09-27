Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Sept. 26
10:07 a.m.: Jason Ray Morgan, 41, Hope, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
5:53 p.m.: Michael W. Dale, 49, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
8:49 p.m.: William Michael Hannum, 51, Greensburg, was arrested at Fourth and Anderson on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/felony.
Incidents
Sept. 26
5 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at CR 1000 S. and 800 W.
6:30 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.
10:32 a.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 855 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 26
6:05 a.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.
9:34 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.
9:42 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Carver Street.
11:04 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
11:38 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
12:55 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1000 block of E. Freeland Road.
5:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
7:32 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
Sept. 27
3:13 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Sept. 26
6:30 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.
7:06 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at CR 400 N. and 880 E.
Greensburg Fire Department
Sept. 26
8:14 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6800 block of E. Ind. 46. New Point Fire Department also dispatched.
11:04 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
7:44 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 600 block of E. Greensburg Commons Shopping.
Westport Fire Department
Sept. 26
5 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at CR 1000 S. and 800 W.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.