Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Sept. 26

10:07 a.m.: Jason Ray Morgan, 41, Hope, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

5:53 p.m.: Michael W. Dale, 49, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1800 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

8:49 p.m.: William Michael Hannum, 51, Greensburg, was arrested at Fourth and Anderson on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/felony.

Incidents

Sept. 26

5 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at CR 1000 S. and 800 W.

6:30 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.

10:32 a.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 855 W.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 26

6:05 a.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.

9:34 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of W. Second Street.

9:42 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Carver Street.

11:04 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

11:38 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.

12:55 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1000 block of E. Freeland Road.

5:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.

7:32 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.

Sept. 27

3:13 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.

Clarksburg Fire Department

Sept. 26

6:30 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.

7:06 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at CR 400 N. and 880 E.

Greensburg Fire Department

Sept. 26

8:14 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 6800 block of E. Ind. 46. New Point Fire Department also dispatched.

11:04 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

7:44 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 600 block of E. Greensburg Commons Shopping.

Westport Fire Department

Sept. 26

5 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at CR 1000 S. and 800 W.

