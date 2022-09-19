Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 17
5:51 p.m.: William R. Dyer Jr., 42, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of meth.
Sept. 18
2:13 a.m.: Darrin Edward Moorman, 56, Oldenburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:23 p.m.: Dalton Lee Preston, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of robbery.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 16
3:21 p.m.: Gregory Earl Getz, 60, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
9:33 p.m.: Susan C. Hubbard, 68, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
9:55 p.m.: Thomas Clay Grimes, 56, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual battery.
Sept. 17
5:47 p.m.: James Russell Jarvis, 46, Zionsville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting, and criminal trespass.
Sept. 18
4:08 a.m.: Richard K. Johnson, 54, Lebanon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal mischief.
6:39 p.m.: Calvin Mitchell Minnix-Spiker, 30, Anderson, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended (with a prior), possession of stolen property, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
9:13 p.m.: Bradley Lee Williams, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.