Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
May 8
12:07 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 3303 S. Ind. 3.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 7
4:26 p.m.: Bria M. Grice, 29, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
6:06 p.m.: Jody Annette Owens, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
May 8
10:07 p.m.: John David Wilson, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
May 9, 2022 12:05 a.m.: Jose Angel Penaloza Garcia, 32, Lexington, Ky., was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never having obtained a license (second offense).
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 4
10:18 p.m.: Andrew C. Studt, 22, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
12:50 p.m.: Layne K. Fowler, 21, Milroy, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 6
10:45 a.m.: Allen M. Thomas, 27, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.
10:45 a.m.: John M. Hunter, 41, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of marijuana cultivation, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
10:45 a.m.: Frank M. Miller, 62, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of marijuana cultivation.
10:45 a.m.: Daryl L. Murrell, 59, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.
12:02 p.m.: Dalton B. Isaacs, 23, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:45 p.m.: Heather J. Cox, 52, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of marijuana cultivation, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
11:59 p.m.: Kyle T. Jackson, 18, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance, visiting a common nuisance, marijuana cultivation, and possession of paraphernalia.
May 8
5:40 p.m.: Joshua A. Morgan, 30, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
9:31 p.m.: James A. Precht, 30, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 4
9:03 a.m.: Winright Allen Ingram, 31, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a device to interfere with a drug/alcohol test.
1:57 p.m.: Randy J. Chaney, 51, Picqua, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
8:55 p.m.: Dennis Bowman, 23, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
May 5
10:03 a.m.: Thomas Richard Morgan Bowman, 24, Marion, was arrested on an unspecified writ as well as preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
10:24 a.m.: Anetra Lynn Howell, 42, Marion, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (multiple counts), and possession of marijuana.
May 7
4:03 p.m.: Craig A. Hornaday, 50, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and interference with custody.
8:37 p.m.: Frederick Craig, 44, Richmond, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while never having obtained a license.
