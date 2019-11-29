Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Nov. 27
8:04 a.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 61, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of E. Main Street on a preliminary charge of public indecency/public nudity.
7:36 p.m.: Charlene K. Gearlds, 48, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street on a preliminary charge of domestic battery/simple assault.
7:45 p.m.: Shawn Anthony Hedge, 45, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of W. McKee Street on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, residential entry, criminal trespass, and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
11:47 p.m.: Robert Delford Wayne Ailes, 19, Westport, was arrested in the 3000 block of W. CR 1100 S. on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Nov. 28
1:17 a.m.: Jacinthe Lynn Beard, 25, Greensburg, was arrested at First and Broadway on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
6:02 a.m.: David James Ash, 32, Connersville, was arrested at Ind. 46 and CR 280 W. on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine/narcotics.
6:02 a.m.: Lindsay Renae Henderson, 29, Connersville, was arrested at Ind. 46 and CR 280 W. on a preliminary charge of possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
4:01 p.m.: Kyle Ray Kilgore, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and residential entry.
Incidents
Nov. 27
1:34 p.m.: Fight reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 1400 S.
7:45 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.
Nov. 28
12:33 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 400 block of N. CR 800 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Nov. 27
8:04 a.m.: Public indecency reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street.
7:21 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
7:36 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
7:45 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 100 block of W. McKee Street.
9:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Nov. 28
1:58 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Smith Road.
4:01 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
9:51 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Nov. 29
12:50 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
3:16 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 132.
Westport Marshal
Nov. 27
1:34 p.m.: Fight reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 1400 S.
St. Paul Fire Department
Nov. 28
12:33 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 400 block of N. CR 800 W.
