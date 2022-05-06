Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
May 4
8:25 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 46 and CR 950 W. Greensburg and Letts also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 4
2:25 p.m.: Joshua V. Campos, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 4
10:53 a.m.: Adam C. Miller, 40, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
12:05 p.m.: Michael J. Colyer, 38, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
12:28 p.m.: Joshua X. Sanon, 23, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
12:40 p.m.: Taylor R. Williams, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:22 p.m.: Kayla Buckler, 29, of Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:52 p.m.: Ernest C. Roberts, 38, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
6:29 p.m.: Kelly I. Hill, 33, Greendale, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:55 p.m.: Kyle W. Baker, 27, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
May 5
4:55 p.m.: Jesse L. Doyle, 35, Batavia, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
9:51 p.m.: Corey A. Reed, 42, Versailles, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior.
May 6
7:59 a.m.: Patrick R. Clift, 52, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
St. Paul Fire
May 4
7:25 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 7024 N. CR 800 W.
Westport Fire
May 5
8:18 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported at 603 N. High School Road.
