Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

July 25

9:06 a.m.: George Andrew McKenney, 41, Shelbyville, was arrested on three warrants alleging probation violation.

6:08 p.m.: Robert Emmett Schlegel, 22, Noblesville, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

9:02 p.m.: Kyle Michael Westerkamm, 26, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine/narcotic and public intoxication.

July 26

1:16 a.m.: Geneva G. Peterson, 56, Greensburg, was arrested at Washington and West on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

Incidents

July 25

7:03 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Walnut Street.

July 26

4:07 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2400 block of W. CR 850 S.

Greensburg Police Department

July 25

9:07 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.

11:14 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

1:01 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1000 block of E. Tara Road.

4:07 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of E. Randall Street.

4:26 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of N. Carver Street.

6:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and East.

7:03 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Walnut Street.

7:46 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Drive.

11:59 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.

July 26

12:06 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

1:16 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Washington and West.

4:11 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

July 25

11:14 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

1:01 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1000 block of E. Tara Road.

New Point Fire Department

July 25

11:15 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 2100 block of E. County Line Road.

Tags