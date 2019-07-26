Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 25
9:06 a.m.: George Andrew McKenney, 41, Shelbyville, was arrested on three warrants alleging probation violation.
6:08 p.m.: Robert Emmett Schlegel, 22, Noblesville, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
9:02 p.m.: Kyle Michael Westerkamm, 26, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine/narcotic and public intoxication.
July 26
1:16 a.m.: Geneva G. Peterson, 56, Greensburg, was arrested at Washington and West on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Incidents
July 25
7:03 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Walnut Street.
July 26
4:07 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2400 block of W. CR 850 S.
Greensburg Police Department
July 25
9:07 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. Smith Road.
11:14 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
1:01 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1000 block of E. Tara Road.
4:07 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of E. Randall Street.
4:26 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of N. Carver Street.
6:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan and East.
7:03 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of W. Walnut Street.
7:46 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Drive.
11:59 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of N. Ireland Street.
July 26
12:06 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
1:16 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Washington and West.
4:11 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
July 25
11:14 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
1:01 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1000 block of E. Tara Road.
New Point Fire Department
July 25
11:15 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 2100 block of E. County Line Road.
