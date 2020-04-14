Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrests
April 14
1:31 a.m.: Jasmine Marie Carroll, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan Avenue and Kathy's Way on preliminary charges of violation of a local travel advisory, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, and operating while intoxicated.
6:32 p.m.: Allen Andre Gainer, 46, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Washington Street on an unspecified warrant.
April 15
Midnight: Bryan Randol Bailey, 34, Hope, was arrested at Ind. 46 and CR 280 W. on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Incidents
April 10
8:06 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7800 block of W. CR 350 N.
9:38 p.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street.
11:09 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 100 N.
April 11
12:15 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of E. School Street, St. Paul.
5:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
7:33 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 900 block of S. Lake McCoy Drive.
April 12
2:25 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 6700 block of N. CR 700 E.
9:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 13,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.
10:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 700 S.
11:37 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 7000 block of N. CR 650 W.
April 13
3:43 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.
6:44 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 1050 W.
April 14
6:32 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
April 15
Midnight: Theft reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
Greensburg Police Department
April 10
2:16 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
4:13 p.m.: Battery reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
4:27 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
6:55 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
April 11
1:38 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of E. Greenview Drive.
9:55 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
1:01 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
4:39 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan Avenue and Moscow Road.
5:05 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.
7:46 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.
8:42 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Michigan Avenue.
9:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.
April 12
1:31 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Wilder.
2:21 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.
3:15 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
4:19 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and CR 250 W.
6:25 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Washington and Franklin.
11:04 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.
April 13
6:20 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Commerce West Drive.
10:32 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:15 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
2:15 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
2:51 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. Main Street.
6:31 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
8:24 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of W. Fifth Street.
9:18 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.
April 14
11:19 a.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
3:17 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
6:32 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
7:54 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.
11 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.
11:01 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of E. 4th Street.
St. Paul Marshal
April 10
