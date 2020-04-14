Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

April 14

1:31 a.m.: Jasmine Marie Carroll, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan Avenue and Kathy's Way on preliminary charges of violation of a local travel advisory, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, and operating while intoxicated.

6:32 p.m.: Allen Andre Gainer, 46, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested in the 900 block of E. Washington Street on an unspecified warrant.

April 15

Midnight: Bryan Randol Bailey, 34, Hope, was arrested at Ind. 46 and CR 280 W. on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Incidents

April 10

8:06 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 7800 block of W. CR 350 N.

9:38 p.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street.

11:09 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 100 N.

April 11

12:15 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of E. School Street, St. Paul.

5:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.

7:33 p.m.: Sex offense reported in the 900 block of S. Lake McCoy Drive.

April 12

2:25 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 6700 block of N. CR 700 E.

9:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 13,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.

10:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 700 S.

11:37 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 7000 block of N. CR 650 W.

April 13

3:43 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.

6:44 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 1050 W.

April 14

6:32 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.

April 15

Midnight: Theft reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.

Greensburg Police Department

April 10

2:16 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

4:13 p.m.: Battery reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.

4:27 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

6:55 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.

April 11

1:38 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of E. Greenview Drive.

9:55 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.

1:01 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

4:39 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Michigan Avenue and Moscow Road.

5:05 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.

7:46 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of W. Gaston Drive.

8:42 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Michigan Avenue.

9:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.

April 12

1:31 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Main and Wilder.

2:21 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 400 block of E. North Street.

3:15 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.

4:19 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and CR 250 W.

6:25 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Washington and Franklin.

11:04 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.

April 13

6:20 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Commerce West Drive.

10:32 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1600 block of N. Lincoln Street.

11:15 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1600 block of N. Lincoln Street.

2:15 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

2:51 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of W. Main Street.

6:31 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

8:24 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of W. Fifth Street.

9:18 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.

April 14

11:19 a.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

3:17 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

6:32 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.

7:54 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of W. Tarkington Drive.

11 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.

11:01 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of E. 4th Street.

St. Paul Marshal

April 10

