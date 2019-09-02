Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Aug. 31
6:07 a.m.: Clark Anderson DeHaven, 36, Laurel, was arrested at Wilder and Central on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
6:49 p.m.: Torey Elaine Cain, 36, St. Paul, was arrested in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
8:15 p.m.: Philip Vernon Poling, 72, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and Kathys Way on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
Aug. 30
8:01 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of E. Niagara Trail.
Aug. 31
4:19 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 127.
6:07 a.m.: Fight reported at Wilder and Central.
3:07 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 8400 block of W. CR 120 S.
11:19 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 600 block of Deer Run, Westport.
Sept. 1
9:27 a.m.: Theft reported in the 5400 block of N. CR 700 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 30
5:55 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.
6:01 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.
8:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E.Sycamore Street, Westport.
11:07 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Aug. 31
2:56 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.
Sept. 1
8:41 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of E. Barachel Lane.
5:55 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 100 block of W. Fourth Street.
5:57 p.m. Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.
Greensburg Fire
Aug. 30
7:10 a.m.: Control burn reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.
Aug. 31
10:32 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of E. Main Street.
12:37 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Monfort Street.
Westport Marshal
Aug. 30
6:57 p.m.: Injury accident reported on Ind. 3 at CR 800 W.
