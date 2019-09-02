Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Aug. 31

6:07 a.m.: Clark Anderson DeHaven, 36, Laurel, was arrested at Wilder and Central on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

6:49 p.m.: Torey Elaine Cain, 36, St. Paul, was arrested in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

8:15 p.m.: Philip Vernon Poling, 72, Greensburg, was arrested at Michigan and Kathys Way on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Incidents

Aug. 30

8:01 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of E. Niagara Trail.

Aug. 31

4:19 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound MM 127.

6:07 a.m.: Fight reported at Wilder and Central.

3:07 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 8400 block of W. CR 120 S.

11:19 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 600 block of Deer Run, Westport.

Sept. 1

9:27 a.m.: Theft reported in the 5400 block of N. CR 700 W.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 30

5:55 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.

6:01 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.

8:40 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of E.Sycamore Street, Westport.

11:07 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

Aug. 31

2:56 a.m.: Theft reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive.

Sept. 1

8:41 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of E. Barachel Lane.

5:55 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 100 block of W. Fourth Street.

5:57 p.m. Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.

Greensburg Fire

Aug. 30

7:10 a.m.: Control burn reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.

Aug. 31

10:32 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of E. Main Street.

12:37 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Monfort Street.

Westport Marshal

Aug. 30

6:57 p.m.: Injury accident reported on Ind. 3 at CR 800 W.

