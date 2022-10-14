Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 11
10 a.m.: Zachery Ryan Losey, 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery, and strangulation.
1:12 p.m.: Madalynn Mae Hadley, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.
Oct. 13
1:35 p.m.: Barton F. Fletcher, 63, Milton, Kentucky, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 4
7:50 p.m.: Vincent T. Lunsford, 41, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and being a habitual traffic violator.
Oct. 10
1:20 p.m.: Mallory M. Hope, 37, Cedar Grove, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
Greensburg Fire
Oct. 10
8:15 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1025 N. Neil Solgere Way, at the Animal Hospital.
Oct. 12
6:01 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Montgomery and Lincoln.
8:10 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 720 N. Lincoln Street, Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
Letts Fire
Oct. 10
1:47 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 6228 W. CR 1100 S., Westport. Property tax records indicate this property is owned by Jon Quinton and Wilma J. Kelly. Millhousen and Westport Fire were also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 13
3:05 a.m.: David Hambrick, 63, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating without ever obtaining a license.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 10
11:27 a.m.: Robert D. Harvey, 58, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
3:29 p.m.: Brian Allen Thomas Basham, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
7:58 p.m.: James A. Ingram, 36, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Oct. 13
3:22 a.m.: James Dustin Norvell, 38, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of invasion of privacy and disorderly conduct.
11:45 a.m.: Teresa Ann Ferry, 60, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
Oct. 14
9:03 a.m.: Sandy Marie Turner, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession/use of a Legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, and probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.