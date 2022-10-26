Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Oct. 24
6:46 a.m.: Patrick Joel Dupuis, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
6:57 p.m.: Kyle Edward Hammond, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Oct. 18
4:20 p.m.: David W. Winks, 47, Houston, Texas, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation.
Oct. 19
5:01 p.m.: Ronald L. McCollum, 48, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
Oct. 19
7:10 p.m.: David W. Winks, 47, Houston, Texas, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal mischief.
Oct. 21
7 a.m.: Robert W. Dunham, 47, Oldenburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of being a lifetime habitual traffic violator and resisting.
9:34 p.m.: Ralph E. Creech, 58, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
9:34 p.m.: Robert L. Vail, 61, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and possession of paraphernalia.
Oct. 22
5:57 a.m.: Shelby D. McQueen, 24, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
9:51 p.m.: Larry D. Ison, 51, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated.
Greensburg Fire
Oct. 25
8:40 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound mile marker 127. St. Paul Fire also dispatched.
