Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
March 23
7:55 p.m.: John E. Hermesch, 63, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Incidents
March 20
11:19 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 400 block of N. CR 1100 W.
7:20 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 2400 block of S. CR 700 W.
March 21
3:06 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
9:33 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:38 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 195 S.
11:53 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 5000 block of N. Ind. 3.
2:27 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 200 S.
10:05 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.
March 22
3:47 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 5100 block of N. CR 350 W.
8:10 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.
March 23
5:01 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
March 24
4:37 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 850 E.
Greensburg Police Department
March 20
5:27 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
8:47 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.
Noon: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.
2:11 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
4:23 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.
6:43 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
8:33 p.m.: Robbery reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
11:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.
March 21
12:35 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 900 block of S. Parkside Drive.
2:34 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 900 block of S. Parkside Drive.
7 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
10:05 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street.
11:52 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of E. Barachel Lane.
1:50 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
2:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.
4:16 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
8:46 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
11:48 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Central and Carver.
March 22
12:41 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
3:58 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
1:40 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 300 block of E. Walnut Street.
4:58 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.
10:19 p.m.: Battery reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.
10:50 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Central and Lincoln.
11:54 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of E. Washington Street.
March 23
12:40 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
2:16 p.m.: Fight reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.
4:51 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
5:42 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 300 block of W. Thomas Street.
7:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 15th and Short.
10:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Veterans and Moscow.
10:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Edgewater Drive.
11:53 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
March 24
1:06 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
Westport Marshal
March 20
5:45 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
March 21
10:05 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.
March 23
11:53 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.
