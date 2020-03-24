Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

March 23

7:55 p.m.: John E. Hermesch, 63, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Incidents

March 20

11:19 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 400 block of N. CR 1100 W.

7:20 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 2400 block of S. CR 700 W.

March 21

3:06 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

9:33 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

11:38 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 195 S.

11:53 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 5000 block of N. Ind. 3.

2:27 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 200 S.

10:05 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.

March 22

3:47 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 5100 block of N. CR 350 W.

8:10 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 5800 block of N. Ind. 3.

March 23

5:01 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

March 24

4:37 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 850 E.

Greensburg Police Department

March 20

5:27 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

8:47 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1300 block of N. Brantford Drive.

Noon: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of N. Jackson Street.

2:11 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

4:23 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1400 block of N. Broadway Street.

6:43 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

8:33 p.m.: Robbery reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.

11:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.

March 21

12:35 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 900 block of S. Parkside Drive.

2:34 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 900 block of S. Parkside Drive.

7 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

10:05 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. Main Street.

11:52 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of E. Barachel Lane.

1:50 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

2:48 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.

4:16 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

8:46 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

11:48 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Central and Carver.

March 22

12:41 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.

3:58 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

1:40 p.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 300 block of E. Walnut Street.

4:58 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of W. North Street.

10:19 p.m.: Battery reported in the 800 block of W. Seventh Street.

10:50 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Central and Lincoln.

11:54 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 700 block of E. Washington Street.

March 23

12:40 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

2:16 p.m.: Fight reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.

4:51 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

5:42 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 300 block of W. Thomas Street.

7:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported at 15th and Short.

10:12 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Veterans and Moscow.

10:21 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Edgewater Drive.

11:53 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.

March 24

1:06 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

Westport Marshal

March 20

5:45 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

March 21

10:05 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.

March 23

11:53 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.

