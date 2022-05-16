Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Adams Fire
May 13
5:15 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at Milroy Pallet, 3018 W. 1050 S., Milroy. Clarksburg, Greensburg, Letts, St. Paul and Westport were also dispatched.
Clarksburg Fire
May 15
4:26 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 900 S. and 450 E. out of county.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 13
11:06 a.m.: Wayne Jerome Canada, 48, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of marijuana, and possession of meth.
6:24 p.m.: Riplea Bancroft, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
May 14
9:55 p.m.: Sheldon Matthew Hearld, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
10:49 p.m.: Gregory D. Halcomb, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
May 15
3:10 a.m.: Justin William Bischoff, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness. The arrest report indicates Bischoff shot a firearm into a inhabited structure, place or building.
3:10 a.m.: Justin S. Powers, 37, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
2:29 p.m.: Daniel J. Baldwin, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and disorderly conduct.
Greensburg Fire
May 14
11:52 a.m.: Crash type unknown reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.
3:34 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Harvest Community Church, 1427 W. Vandalia Road.
May 15
12:11 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported at Base Road and 350 E.
Letts Fire
May 13
3:47 p.m.: Fire stand-by reported at 4474 W. 700 S.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 12
5:52 p.m.: Jesse Sean Conwell, 34, Middletown, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, criminal confinement, and criminal trespass.
May 13
9:52 p.m.: Michelle R. Purvis-Miller, 42, Gas City, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic, possession of a syringe, and possession of paraphernalia.
10:19 p.m.: Marc Douglas Miller, 53, Marion, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, possession of a syringe, and possession of paraphernalia.
May 14
6:44 a.m.: Treycia Vannatta, 21, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating with a BAC of .15% or more.
12:45 p.m.: Brent Alan Sprinkles, 33, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic and possession of a syringe.
1:35 p.m.: Mackenzie Lashea Kassens, 36, Glenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and two counts of possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
4:36 p.m.: Khalil D. Pass, 28, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana, possession of stolen property, resisting, and reckless driving.
5:15 p.m.: Eric Mondesir Jr., 27, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless driving, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, and resisting.
May 15
5 p.m.: Dennis F. Delaney Jr., 39, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and theft.
11:19 p.m.: Rex A. Harpring, 58, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and invasion of privacy.
May 16
10:45 a.m.: Tyla Jo Orme, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
