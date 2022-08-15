Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire

Aug. 13

4:50 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and 46. Greensburg and Letts also dispatched.

Clarksburg Fire

Aug. 12

6:33 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9031 Long Branch Road, Batesville.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 12

9:46 p.m.: John Ivan Vaughn, 59, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, possession of meth, and operating while never obtaining a license (second offense).

Aug. 13

1:05 p.m.: Anthony Mark Wienke, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of breaking and entering, resisting, and disorderly conduct.

9:29 p.m.: Regina Lynn James, 43, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Greensburg Fire

Aug. 14

7:43 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 2317 N. Broadway Street.

1:36 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at 131 S. East Street.

Letts Fire

Aug. 14

9:58 p.m.: Water rescue reported at 3601 W. Laytons Drive, Westport. Westport Fire was also dispatched.

Millhousen Fire

Aug. 13

5:16 p.m.: Fire controlled burn reported at 408 E. CR 500 S., at the Decatur County Conservation Club.

