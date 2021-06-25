Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
June 23
3:17 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and 46.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
June 22
12:44 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 700 block of N. CR 80 NE. The Greensburg and New Point fire departments were also dispatched.
June 22
5:24 p.m.: Kenneth Mason Meyer, 23, Moores Hill, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:53 p.m.: Kevin Tyler Ruble, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 23
10:53 a.m.: Bryan Lane Hundley, 25, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:03 p.m.: Bradley Loren McCammant, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
June 24
12:37 a.m.: Chad M. Keller, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
9:23 p.m.: John James Hermann, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor and possession of meth.
June 23
6:30 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.
5:50 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 500 block of S. Ireland St.
June 24
5:18 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
June 23
9:36 p.m.: Fire stand-by reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 700 S.
June 24
10:27 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2600 block of S. CR 500 E.
June 24
10:18 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 1300 S.
